Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 1231 Amanda Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
1231 Amanda Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1231 Amanda Place
1231 Amanda Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1231 Amanda Place, Cincinnati, OH 45205
West Price Hill
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1231 Amanda Place have any available units?
1231 Amanda Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cincinnati, OH
.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cincinnati Rent Report
.
Is 1231 Amanda Place currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Amanda Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Amanda Place pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Amanda Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cincinnati
.
Does 1231 Amanda Place offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Amanda Place does offer parking.
Does 1231 Amanda Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Amanda Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Amanda Place have a pool?
No, 1231 Amanda Place does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Amanda Place have accessible units?
No, 1231 Amanda Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Amanda Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Amanda Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Amanda Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Amanda Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverstone Court
5615 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45215
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Similar Pages
Cincinnati 1 Bedrooms
Cincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with Parking
Cincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dayton, OH
Middletown, OH
Beavercreek, OH
Mason, OH
Fairfield, OH
Hamilton, OH
Miamisburg, OH
Florence, KY
Covington, KY
Lebanon, OH
Kettering, OH
Oxford, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Westwood
Hyde Park
Oakley
Central Business District
Mount Washington
Pleasant Ridge
Madisonville
College Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & University
Xavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College