Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:58 PM

1201 Franklin Ave 9

1201 Franklin Avenue · (513) 472-0888
Location

1201 Franklin Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45237
Bond Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bed in Bond Hill Area - Property Id: 188801

Completely renovated building - gorgeous upgrades. Nothing like it in the area, on the bus route, literally right off the 562. Close to everything.

This 2 bedroom unit over 700 sq ft. includes ceiling fans in the bedrooms, wall AC's, all brand new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Includes floor to ceiling tile shower surround, brand new cabinets, new tile flooring, new LVT flooring, coin laundry on the first floor, and balcony*.

The following units are available: 5, 8 and 9
No utilities included
No Section 8
No Pets
No Smoking
*Not all units have balconies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1201-franklin-ave-cincinnati-oh-unit-9/188801
Property Id 188801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Franklin Ave 9 have any available units?
1201 Franklin Ave 9 has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Franklin Ave 9 have?
Some of 1201 Franklin Ave 9's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Franklin Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Franklin Ave 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Franklin Ave 9 pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Franklin Ave 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 1201 Franklin Ave 9 offer parking?
No, 1201 Franklin Ave 9 does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Franklin Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Franklin Ave 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Franklin Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 1201 Franklin Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Franklin Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 1201 Franklin Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Franklin Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Franklin Ave 9 has units with dishwashers.
