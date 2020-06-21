1201 Franklin Ave 8

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bed in Bond Hill Area - Property Id: 188801



Completely renovated building - gorgeous upgrades. Nothing like it in the area, on the bus route, literally right off the 562. Close to everything.



This 2 bedroom unit over 700 sq ft. includes ceiling fans in the bedrooms, wall AC's, all brand new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Includes floor to ceiling tile shower surround, brand new cabinets, new tile flooring, new LVT flooring, coin laundry on the first floor, and balcony*.



The following units are available: 5, 8 and 9

No utilities included

No Section 8

No Pets

No Smoking

*Not all units have balconies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188801

