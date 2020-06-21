1201 Franklin Ave 8

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bed in Bond Hill Area - Property Id: 188801
Completely renovated building - gorgeous upgrades. Nothing like it in the area, on the bus route, literally right off the 562. Close to everything.
This 2 bedroom unit over 700 sq ft. includes ceiling fans in the bedrooms, wall AC's, all brand new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. Includes floor to ceiling tile shower surround, brand new cabinets, new tile flooring, new LVT flooring, coin laundry on the first floor, and balcony*.
The following units are available: 5, 8 and 9
No utilities included
No Section 8
No Pets
No Smoking
*Not all units have balconies.
