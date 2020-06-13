All apartments in Cherry Grove
8505 LINDERWOOD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8505 LINDERWOOD

8505 Linderwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8505 Linderwood Lane, Cherry Grove, OH 45255
Cherry Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM UPDATED RANCH! - Open and bright floorplan w/ updated eat in kitchen w/ newer appliances.
Newer windows and doors. Fenced yard w/ covered porch.

(RLNE5820308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 LINDERWOOD have any available units?
8505 LINDERWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Grove, OH.
Is 8505 LINDERWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
8505 LINDERWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 LINDERWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 8505 LINDERWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Grove.
Does 8505 LINDERWOOD offer parking?
No, 8505 LINDERWOOD does not offer parking.
Does 8505 LINDERWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 LINDERWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 LINDERWOOD have a pool?
No, 8505 LINDERWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 8505 LINDERWOOD have accessible units?
No, 8505 LINDERWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 LINDERWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 LINDERWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8505 LINDERWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8505 LINDERWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
