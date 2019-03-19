All apartments in Centerburg
153 W Main St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 W Main St

153 W Main St · No Longer Available
Location

153 W Main St, Centerburg, OH 43011

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice Little brick home in town Centerburg - Property Id: 97278

Cute brick home in the village of Centerburg. Washer dryer hook up. Central air & gas heat. 2 bedrooms 1 and a half baths. Off street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97278
Property Id 97278

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4665908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

