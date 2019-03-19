Nice Little brick home in town Centerburg - Property Id: 97278
Cute brick home in the village of Centerburg. Washer dryer hook up. Central air & gas heat. 2 bedrooms 1 and a half baths. Off street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97278 Property Id 97278
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 153 W Main St have any available units?
153 W Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centerburg, OH.
What amenities does 153 W Main St have?
Some of 153 W Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 W Main St currently offering any rent specials?
153 W Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.