Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance media room package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry carport guest parking lobby online portal

Now Touring: In-Person Guided, Self-Guided and Virtual Tours!



We love your furry friends - NO Weight Limit on Pets! Ask about our flat rate utility bundle that includes gas heat!



NOW LEASING - Our wide range of finishes inside the home combined with a variety of floor plan options ensures that we have the perfect apartment home for you! These homes include: Quartz Countertops, Wood-Style Flooring, Soft-Close Espresso Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brushed Nickel Hardware, and Custom Lighting! Come enjoy the convenience of our modern community designed to accommodate those on the go. With a wide selection of floor plans, residents can choose from 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes as well as 2-bedroom townhomes. The Crossings at Canton has finalized a full-scale modern renovation to the Clubhouse! This includes a Modern Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Exciting Party Room, and more! With a pet-friendly policy, all furry friends are welcome too! Come and visit for a private tour