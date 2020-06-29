All apartments in Canton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Crossings at Canton

8375 Honeytree Blvd · (833) 909-1955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH 48187

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 40-620 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 27-319 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 42-656 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 43-669 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,149

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 04-144 · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 44-681 · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossings at Canton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Now Touring: In-Person Guided, Self-Guided and Virtual Tours!

We love your furry friends - NO Weight Limit on Pets! Ask about our flat rate utility bundle that includes gas heat!

NOW LEASING - Our wide range of finishes inside the home combined with a variety of floor plan options ensures that we have the perfect apartment home for you! These homes include: Quartz Countertops, Wood-Style Flooring, Soft-Close Espresso Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brushed Nickel Hardware, and Custom Lighting! Come enjoy the convenience of our modern community designed to accommodate those on the go. With a wide selection of floor plans, residents can choose from 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes as well as 2-bedroom townhomes. The Crossings at Canton has finalized a full-scale modern renovation to the Clubhouse! This includes a Modern Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Exciting Party Room, and more! With a pet-friendly policy, all furry friends are welcome too! Come and visit for a private tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200- 1 bedroom $300 - 2 bedroom $400 - 3 bedroom $500 4 bedroom, Up to ones month rent
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, flat rate utilities billed seperate from rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Storage Details: $10 monthly per unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crossings at Canton have any available units?
Crossings at Canton has 11 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crossings at Canton have?
Some of Crossings at Canton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossings at Canton currently offering any rent specials?
Crossings at Canton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossings at Canton pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossings at Canton is pet friendly.
Does Crossings at Canton offer parking?
Yes, Crossings at Canton offers parking.
Does Crossings at Canton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossings at Canton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossings at Canton have a pool?
Yes, Crossings at Canton has a pool.
Does Crossings at Canton have accessible units?
No, Crossings at Canton does not have accessible units.
Does Crossings at Canton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crossings at Canton has units with dishwashers.
Does Crossings at Canton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crossings at Canton has units with air conditioning.
