1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup carport fireplace range refrigerator

Spacious 3 bedroom duplex which features living room. Dining room with built ins. Kitchen has stove and Fridge., covered carport and full basement with washer and dryer hook up. Classic built in's and decorative fireplace in living room!



Tenant pays gas and electric, water and trash



Evictions and Felonies have to be 5 years and older

Income 2.5 times the monthly rent.



No Vouchers.



$ 25.00 APPLICATION FEE



$ 100.00 of first month rent!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $700, Available 4/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.