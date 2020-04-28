All apartments in Canton
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:08 PM

1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest

1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest · (330) 595-4181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest, Canton, OH 44706

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex which features living room. Dining room with built ins. Kitchen has stove and Fridge., covered carport and full basement with washer and dryer hook up. Classic built in's and decorative fireplace in living room!

Tenant pays gas and electric, water and trash

Evictions and Felonies have to be 5 years and older
Income 2.5 times the monthly rent.

No Vouchers.

$ 25.00 APPLICATION FEE

$ 100.00 of first month rent!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $700, Available 4/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Harrison Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
