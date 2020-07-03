Rent Calculator
Canal Winchester, OH
266 N High Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
266 N High Street
266 High Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Canal Winchester
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
266 High Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE! 3-4 bedroom completely remodeled. Situated in the heart of Canal Winchester. Walking distance to several local shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 266 N High Street have any available units?
266 N High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Canal Winchester, OH
.
What amenities does 266 N High Street have?
Some of 266 N High Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 266 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
266 N High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 N High Street pet-friendly?
No, 266 N High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Canal Winchester
.
Does 266 N High Street offer parking?
Yes, 266 N High Street offers parking.
Does 266 N High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 N High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 N High Street have a pool?
No, 266 N High Street does not have a pool.
Does 266 N High Street have accessible units?
No, 266 N High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 266 N High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 N High Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 266 N High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 N High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
