266 N High Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

266 N High Street

266 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

266 High Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE! 3-4 bedroom completely remodeled. Situated in the heart of Canal Winchester. Walking distance to several local shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 N High Street have any available units?
266 N High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canal Winchester, OH.
What amenities does 266 N High Street have?
Some of 266 N High Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
266 N High Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 N High Street pet-friendly?
No, 266 N High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canal Winchester.
Does 266 N High Street offer parking?
Yes, 266 N High Street offers parking.
Does 266 N High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 N High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 N High Street have a pool?
No, 266 N High Street does not have a pool.
Does 266 N High Street have accessible units?
No, 266 N High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 266 N High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 N High Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 266 N High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 N High Street does not have units with air conditioning.

