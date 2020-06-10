Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

407 1/2 North 10th St
407 1/2 N 10th St

No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
407 1/2 N 10th St, Cambridge, OH 43725
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled duplex. This is the upstairs apartment, 2 BR, 1 BA. Off street parking. Close to city park and a nice upper deck to relax on.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 1/2 North 10th St have any available units?
407 1/2 North 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, OH
.
What amenities does 407 1/2 North 10th St have?
Some of 407 1/2 North 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 407 1/2 North 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
407 1/2 North 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 1/2 North 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 407 1/2 North 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 407 1/2 North 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 407 1/2 North 10th St does offer parking.
Does 407 1/2 North 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 1/2 North 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 1/2 North 10th St have a pool?
No, 407 1/2 North 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 407 1/2 North 10th St have accessible units?
No, 407 1/2 North 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 1/2 North 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 1/2 North 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 1/2 North 10th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 1/2 North 10th St does not have units with air conditioning.
