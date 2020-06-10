407 1/2 North 10th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled duplex. This is the upstairs apartment, 2 BR, 1 BA. Off street parking. Close to city park and a nice upper deck to relax on.