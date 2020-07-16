All apartments in Butler County
7907 Furrow Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:50 PM

7907 Furrow Court

7907 Furrow Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 945482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7907 Furrow Court, Butler County, OH 45069

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,645

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3120 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Furrow Court have any available units?
7907 Furrow Court has a unit available for $2,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7907 Furrow Court currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Furrow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Furrow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 Furrow Court is pet friendly.
Does 7907 Furrow Court offer parking?
Yes, 7907 Furrow Court offers parking.
Does 7907 Furrow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Furrow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Furrow Court have a pool?
Yes, 7907 Furrow Court has a pool.
Does 7907 Furrow Court have accessible units?
No, 7907 Furrow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Furrow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7907 Furrow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Furrow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Furrow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
