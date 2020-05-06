All apartments in Buckeye Lake
Find more places like 228 East St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye Lake, OH
/
228 East St
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

228 East St

228 East Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

228 East Street, Buckeye Lake, OH 43008

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom ranch house huge yard - 2 bedrooms ranch home near the lake with a huge yard
Very calm and peaceful

(RLNE4724639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 East St have any available units?
228 East St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye Lake, OH.
Is 228 East St currently offering any rent specials?
228 East St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 East St pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 East St is pet friendly.
Does 228 East St offer parking?
No, 228 East St does not offer parking.
Does 228 East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 East St have a pool?
No, 228 East St does not have a pool.
Does 228 East St have accessible units?
No, 228 East St does not have accessible units.
Does 228 East St have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 East St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 East St have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 East St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OHBlacklick Estates, OHSunbury, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHAthens, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus