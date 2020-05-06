Rent Calculator
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
228 East St
228 East Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
228 East Street, Buckeye Lake, OH 43008
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom ranch house huge yard - 2 bedrooms ranch home near the lake with a huge yard
Very calm and peaceful
(RLNE4724639)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 East St have any available units?
228 East St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Buckeye Lake, OH
.
Is 228 East St currently offering any rent specials?
228 East St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 East St pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 East St is pet friendly.
Does 228 East St offer parking?
No, 228 East St does not offer parking.
Does 228 East St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 East St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 East St have a pool?
No, 228 East St does not have a pool.
Does 228 East St have accessible units?
No, 228 East St does not have accessible units.
Does 228 East St have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 East St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 East St have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 East St does not have units with air conditioning.
