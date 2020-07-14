All apartments in Brunswick
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Parkwood Village Apartments

3710 Edgebrooke Dr · (318) 431-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH 44212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Oct 10

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Oct 1

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
Superbly styled apartments with an accent on homespun charm. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to give you more useful living space than any other community! Each suite offers an open kitchen, in-suite washer and dryer, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, blinds on all the windows and patios or balconies. The community has a heated outdoor pool, fitness facility and business center. Our community is minutes from the Brunswick Recreation Center, RTA bus line, I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. It's a quiet hideaway nestled in the heart of Brunswick.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $299
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 cats maximum
restrictions: Must be declawed; Neutered. Spayed
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $35/month (1 car), $75/month (2 car). Other, assigned. Free surface parking. Assigned garages with remote control openers available for an additional fee. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkwood Village Apartments have any available units?
Parkwood Village Apartments has 3 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parkwood Village Apartments have?
Some of Parkwood Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkwood Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Parkwood Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkwood Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkwood Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Parkwood Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Parkwood Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Parkwood Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkwood Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkwood Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Parkwood Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Parkwood Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Parkwood Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Parkwood Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkwood Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Parkwood Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkwood Village Apartments has units with air conditioning.
