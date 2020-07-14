Parkwood Village Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed

Superbly styled apartments with an accent on homespun charm. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to give you more useful living space than any other community! Each suite offers an open kitchen, in-suite washer and dryer, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, blinds on all the windows and patios or balconies. The community has a heated outdoor pool, fitness facility and business center. Our community is minutes from the Brunswick Recreation Center, RTA bus line, I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. It's a quiet hideaway nestled in the heart of Brunswick.