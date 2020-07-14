Parkwood Village Apartments

Amenities
Superbly styled apartments with an accent on homespun charm. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to give you more useful living space than any other community! Each suite offers an open kitchen, in-suite washer and dryer, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, blinds on all the windows and patios or balconies. The community has a heated outdoor pool, fitness facility and business center. Our community is minutes from the Brunswick Recreation Center, RTA bus line, I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. It's a quiet hideaway nestled in the heart of Brunswick.