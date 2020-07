Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed e-payments online portal

Aspen Lake Apartments offers affordable luxury living in Brunswick, Ohio. Spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom suites include an in-suite washer & dryer, private walk-out patios or balconies and large walk-in closets perfect for all your belongings. Residents will enjoy the quiet atmosphere with all of the conveniences of city living. With a convenient location and all of your necessities at hand, Aspen Lake makes for the perfect home.