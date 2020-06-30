All apartments in Brook Park
Home
/
Brook Park, OH
/
Cambridge Court Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Cambridge Court Apartments

14909 Hummel Rd · (216) 242-4613
Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant

Location

14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH 44142

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 065 · Avail. Sep 7

$994

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
The spacious apartment homes you will find at Cambridge Court are designed for convenience and ease of living.

The apartments provide all the in-suite features, amenities and quality you have come to expect from a Kalo Living Community.

Cambridge Court is a planned residential community, providing luxury living within minutes of Cleveland Hopkins Airport, shopping, major highways, downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie.

The combination of modern, spacious suites and central location make Cambridge Court the perfect place to live. Smile, you're home.

Call today to schedule your personal tour of Cambridge Court.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 200lbs combined, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cambridge Court Apartments have any available units?
Cambridge Court Apartments has a unit available for $994 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cambridge Court Apartments have?
Some of Cambridge Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Court Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Is Cambridge Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cambridge Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cambridge Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Cambridge Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cambridge Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Cambridge Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cambridge Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cambridge Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cambridge Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.

