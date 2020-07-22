Apartment List
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

96 Apartments for rent in Bridgetown, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bridgetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bridgetown

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheviot
3912 Trevor Ave floor 1
3912 Trevor Avenue, Cheviot, OH
1 Bedroom
$775
894 sqft
spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 319125 spacious 1 bedroom with eat in kitchen. there is no off street parking. there is security Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1172 sqft
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgetown
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Westwood
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Price Hill
2812 Price ave 1 & 17
2812 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Nice 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 263050 Very nice 1 bedroom, located in the Incline District of Price Hill. Coin Op laundry, Parking lot, Gas and Hot water included. A/C Units. Tenant pays electric.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
275 Ihle Drive,
275 Ihle Drive, Delhi Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
Ihle 275 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1638 sqft
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
East Westwood
2359 Iroll Avenue
2359 Iroll Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1319 sqft
This beautiful, freshly painted rental home in Westwood has 3 beds & 1 updated bath, a new garage door, new carpet, and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this one!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Dent
6708 Harrison Ave. # 10
6708 Harrison Ave, Dent, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment in centrally located to all of Harrison Ave. Shopping!! Oak Hills Schools!! Near New Medical Center and Hospital. Easy access to 74 and all major employment centers and Universities. We are a pet friendly building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Dent
6714 Harrison Ave. # 8
6714 Harrison Avenue, Dent, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
NEW NEW NEW Newly renovated unit. New Carpet, New cabinets, new dishwasher and updated appliances. Enjoy this brand new unit at Green Valley Apartments in Green Twp. This is a large one bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated September 28 at 11:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2930 Grasselli Ave 8
2930 Grasselli Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Westwood Apartments - Property Id: 156185 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent located in the Westwood area at 2930 Grasselli Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgetown
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
100 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
17 Units Available
Walnut Hills
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
67 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
32 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bridgetown, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bridgetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

