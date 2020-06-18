All apartments in Bradford
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

214 S Miami Ave A

214 South Miami Avenue · (727) 291-8088
Location

214 South Miami Avenue, Bradford, OH 45308

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$617

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$617 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296540

214 S Miami Ave Bradford, OH 45308
3 beds 2 bath 1251 sq ft Lot size 10,454 sq feet

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$617.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $58,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296540
Property Id 296540

(RLNE5841722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 S Miami Ave A have any available units?
214 S Miami Ave A has a unit available for $617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 214 S Miami Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
214 S Miami Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S Miami Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 S Miami Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 214 S Miami Ave A offer parking?
No, 214 S Miami Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 214 S Miami Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 S Miami Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S Miami Ave A have a pool?
No, 214 S Miami Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 214 S Miami Ave A have accessible units?
No, 214 S Miami Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S Miami Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 S Miami Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 S Miami Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 S Miami Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
