Bowling Green, OH
Charing Cross
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Charing Cross

Open Now until 6pm
1017 South Main Street · (419) 386-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1017 South Main Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. Aug 7

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 51 · Avail. now

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charing Cross.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Charing Cross Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Bowling Green, Charing Cross Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Charing Cross Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Bowling Green.

Bowling Green boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Charing Cross Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Bowling Green has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles fr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Less than 12 month lease additional $50 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charing Cross have any available units?
Charing Cross has 2 units available starting at $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Charing Cross have?
Some of Charing Cross's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charing Cross currently offering any rent specials?
Charing Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charing Cross pet-friendly?
Yes, Charing Cross is pet friendly.
Does Charing Cross offer parking?
Yes, Charing Cross offers parking.
Does Charing Cross have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charing Cross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charing Cross have a pool?
No, Charing Cross does not have a pool.
Does Charing Cross have accessible units?
No, Charing Cross does not have accessible units.
Does Charing Cross have units with dishwashers?
No, Charing Cross does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Charing Cross have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Charing Cross has units with air conditioning.
