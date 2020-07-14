Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Charing Cross Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.



Located within minutes of downtown Bowling Green, Charing Cross Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Charing Cross Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Bowling Green.



Bowling Green boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worships options all within close proximity to your new home. Charing Cross Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Bowling Green has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles fr