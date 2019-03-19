All apartments in Blacklick Estates
5315 Sundale Place South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5315 Sundale Place South

5315 Sundale Place South · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Sundale Place South, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Sundale Place South have any available units?
5315 Sundale Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 5315 Sundale Place South currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Sundale Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Sundale Place South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Sundale Place South is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Sundale Place South offer parking?
No, 5315 Sundale Place South does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Sundale Place South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Sundale Place South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Sundale Place South have a pool?
No, 5315 Sundale Place South does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Sundale Place South have accessible units?
No, 5315 Sundale Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Sundale Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Sundale Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Sundale Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Sundale Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
