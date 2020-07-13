5117 Sedalia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated extra storage carpet

Fully remodeled, end unit townhome with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout. All new vinyl plank flooring on first floor and brand new carpet on second floor. Spacious living room has sliding door to private enclosed patio. Kitchen has white cabinets and new countertops. The upstairs bathroom has been fully remodeled with new vanity, tub surround, and light fixtures. Basement provides additional storage space. The walls have been painted with dry lock and the floors have been painted as well. Great location across from a daycare center, grocery store and along the bus route! For more information or to set up a showing, call our leasing hotline at 614.300.2900 ext. 102



Groveport Madison School District



1 year lease minimum. $1095/month. $1095 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



Tenant pays for water.



More pictures to come!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.