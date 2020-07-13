All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:59 PM

5117 Sedalia Drive

5117 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Blacklick Estates
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5117 Sedalia Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled, end unit townhome with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! Freshly painted throughout. All new vinyl plank flooring on first floor and brand new carpet on second floor. Spacious living room has sliding door to private enclosed patio. Kitchen has white cabinets and new countertops. The upstairs bathroom has been fully remodeled with new vanity, tub surround, and light fixtures. Basement provides additional storage space. The walls have been painted with dry lock and the floors have been painted as well. Great location across from a daycare center, grocery store and along the bus route! For more information or to set up a showing, call our leasing hotline at 614.300.2900 ext. 102

Groveport Madison School District

1 year lease minimum. $1095/month. $1095 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

Tenant pays for water.

More pictures to come!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
5117 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 5117 Sedalia Drive have?
Some of 5117 Sedalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5117 Sedalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 5117 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
No, 5117 Sedalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5117 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
No, 5117 Sedalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5117 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Sedalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 Sedalia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5117 Sedalia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
