Blacklick Estates, OH
5113 Sedalia Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 5:29 PM

5113 Sedalia Drive

5113 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5113 Sedalia Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome recently updated! Newer carpet & floors. Large family room leads out to private patio. Basement for added storage!

Groveport Madison Schools

Sorry, no section 8

$40 per adult (18+) application fee. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit $725 and must be paid by certified funds within 48 hours of application approval.

2 small pets allowed. <25 lbs. $250 non-refundable pet fee due at move-in. $25 per month pet rent.

$85 monthly water fee applies. $5 per additional occupant.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
5113 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 5113 Sedalia Drive have?
Some of 5113 Sedalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Sedalia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
No, 5113 Sedalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5113 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
No, 5113 Sedalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5113 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5113 Sedalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5113 Sedalia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5113 Sedalia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
