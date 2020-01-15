5113 Sedalia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome recently updated! Newer carpet & floors. Large family room leads out to private patio. Basement for added storage!



Groveport Madison Schools



Sorry, no section 8



$40 per adult (18+) application fee. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit $725 and must be paid by certified funds within 48 hours of application approval.



2 small pets allowed. <25 lbs. $250 non-refundable pet fee due at move-in. $25 per month pet rent.



$85 monthly water fee applies. $5 per additional occupant.

Contact us to schedule a showing.