All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Find more places like 5054 Chatterton Road - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacklick Estates, OH
/
5054 Chatterton Road - 4
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

5054 Chatterton Road - 4

5054 Chatterton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blacklick Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5054 Chatterton Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent amount includes water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 have any available units?
5054 Chatterton Road - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5054 Chatterton Road - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 offer parking?
No, 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 have a pool?
No, 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 have accessible units?
No, 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5054 Chatterton Road - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacklick Estates 2 BedroomsBlacklick Estates 3 Bedrooms
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Garage
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OH
Worthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus