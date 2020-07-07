All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

5042 Chatterton Road - 9

5042 Chatterton Road · No Longer Available
Location

5042 Chatterton Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Under New Management!! Newly renovated 1 bedroom, on the bus line, shopping, food, and gas across the street. Groveport Schools, laundry facility on-site, and off-road parking. You can put your application in at jonasrealestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 have any available units?
5042 Chatterton Road - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Chatterton Road - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 offers parking.
Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 have a pool?
No, 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 have accessible units?
No, 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
