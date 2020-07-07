Under New Management!! Newly renovated 1 bedroom, on the bus line, shopping, food, and gas across the street. Groveport Schools, laundry facility on-site, and off-road parking. You can put your application in at jonasrealestate.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 have any available units?
5042 Chatterton Road - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 5042 Chatterton Road - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Chatterton Road - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.