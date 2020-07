Amenities

Under New Management!! New paint, new carpet renovated. Laundry facility on-site, Groveport schools, convenience shopping, food, and gas stations within walking distance. And the bus line is in front of the property! Off-road parking as well. You can put your application online at jonasrealestate.com

Water is included in the rent.