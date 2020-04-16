Rent Calculator
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4996 Chatterton Road - 9
4996 Chatterton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4996 Chatterton Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 1bedroom close to shopping and on the bus line. This unit is on the 3rd floor. This also includes you water with the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 have any available units?
4996 Chatterton Road - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blacklick Estates, OH
.
Is 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
4996 Chatterton Road - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates
.
Does 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 offer parking?
No, 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 does not offer parking.
Does 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 have a pool?
No, 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 have accessible units?
No, 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4996 Chatterton Road - 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
