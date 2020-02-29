4890 Harbor Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

THIS IS NOT A SECTION 8 HOME

3 BEDROOM 1- BATHROOM - WONDERFUL KITCHEN/DINING ROOM STOVE REFRIGERATOR DISHWASHER MICROWAVE- LAUNDRY ROOM - BONUS ROOM OFF LAUNDRY

CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR - FENCED IN YARD

CONTACT REMAX CAPITAL CENTRE- 614-447-1000

FOR VIEWING THE PROPERTY