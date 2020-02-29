THIS IS NOT A SECTION 8 HOME 3 BEDROOM 1- BATHROOM - WONDERFUL KITCHEN/DINING ROOM STOVE REFRIGERATOR DISHWASHER MICROWAVE- LAUNDRY ROOM - BONUS ROOM OFF LAUNDRY CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR - FENCED IN YARD CONTACT REMAX CAPITAL CENTRE- 614-447-1000 FOR VIEWING THE PROPERTY
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4890 Harbor Blvd have any available units?
4890 Harbor Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 4890 Harbor Blvd have?
Some of 4890 Harbor Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4890 Harbor Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4890 Harbor Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4890 Harbor Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4890 Harbor Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4890 Harbor Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4890 Harbor Blvd offers parking.
Does 4890 Harbor Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4890 Harbor Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4890 Harbor Blvd have a pool?
No, 4890 Harbor Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4890 Harbor Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4890 Harbor Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4890 Harbor Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4890 Harbor Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4890 Harbor Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4890 Harbor Blvd has units with air conditioning.
