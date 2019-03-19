All apartments in Blacklick Estates
3899 Evanston Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3899 Evanston Road

3899 Evanston Road · No Longer Available
Location

3899 Evanston Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pictures coming soon!

Cozy Start! First time home renter? Well, you'll love it in this 1-story home in Columbus! You will walk through the front door and to the right is the first living area with two huge windows! Walk to the back of the house there is a small hallway that leads to the storage room, 3-bedrooms, and the full bath! The kitchen is captivating and is an open concept kitchen with a ton of natural lighting! There is an extra room that can be the dining room or extra living area! Also, this house comes with a one car detached garage, storage shed, and has a fully fenced in backyard! Please call Conrex Property Management at (614)907-4805 for more information!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3899 Evanston Road have any available units?
3899 Evanston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3899 Evanston Road currently offering any rent specials?
3899 Evanston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3899 Evanston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3899 Evanston Road is pet friendly.
Does 3899 Evanston Road offer parking?
Yes, 3899 Evanston Road offers parking.
Does 3899 Evanston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3899 Evanston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3899 Evanston Road have a pool?
No, 3899 Evanston Road does not have a pool.
Does 3899 Evanston Road have accessible units?
No, 3899 Evanston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3899 Evanston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3899 Evanston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3899 Evanston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3899 Evanston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
