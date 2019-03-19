3899 Evanston Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pictures coming soon!



Cozy Start! First time home renter? Well, you'll love it in this 1-story home in Columbus! You will walk through the front door and to the right is the first living area with two huge windows! Walk to the back of the house there is a small hallway that leads to the storage room, 3-bedrooms, and the full bath! The kitchen is captivating and is an open concept kitchen with a ton of natural lighting! There is an extra room that can be the dining room or extra living area! Also, this house comes with a one car detached garage, storage shed, and has a fully fenced in backyard! Please call Conrex Property Management at (614)907-4805 for more information!



Come Make This Your Home!



https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/



Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Phone: (614) 907-4805



Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.



Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.