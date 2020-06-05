All apartments in Blacklick Estates
3849 Glenfield Rd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

3849 Glenfield Rd

3849 Glenfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3849 Glenfield Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House
2 Car Garage
Income restrictions apply depending on household size.
Sec 8 Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have any available units?
3849 Glenfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3849 Glenfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3849 Glenfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 Glenfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3849 Glenfield Rd offers parking.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have a pool?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3849 Glenfield Rd has units with air conditioning.

