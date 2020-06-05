Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Find more places like 3849 Glenfield Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Blacklick Estates, OH
/
3849 Glenfield Rd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3849 Glenfield Rd
3849 Glenfield Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blacklick Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3849 Glenfield Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House
2 Car Garage
Income restrictions apply depending on household size.
Sec 8 Accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have any available units?
3849 Glenfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blacklick Estates, OH
.
Is 3849 Glenfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3849 Glenfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 Glenfield Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates
.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3849 Glenfield Rd offers parking.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have a pool?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3849 Glenfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3849 Glenfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3849 Glenfield Rd has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Blacklick Estates 2 Bedrooms
Blacklick Estates 3 Bedrooms
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Garage
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OH
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
New Albany, OH
Marion, OH
Worthington, OH
Canal Winchester, OH
Groveport, OH
Pataskala, OH
Circleville, OH
Upper Arlington, OH
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus