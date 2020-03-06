Check out this 3 level split boasting 1 HUGE master bedroom w/ walk-in closet! Vaulted ceilings in LR & DR which opens to a pass-through kitchen! DR opens to partially fenced backyard. Just needs a personal touch!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3190 Portman Road have any available units?
3190 Portman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3190 Portman Road currently offering any rent specials?
3190 Portman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.