3190 Portman Road
3190 Portman Road

3190 Portman Road · No Longer Available
Location

3190 Portman Road, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this 3 level split boasting 1 HUGE master bedroom w/ walk-in closet! Vaulted ceilings in LR & DR which opens to a pass-through kitchen! DR opens to partially fenced backyard. Just needs a personal touch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3190 Portman Road have any available units?
3190 Portman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 3190 Portman Road currently offering any rent specials?
3190 Portman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3190 Portman Road pet-friendly?
No, 3190 Portman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacklick Estates.
Does 3190 Portman Road offer parking?
Yes, 3190 Portman Road offers parking.
Does 3190 Portman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3190 Portman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3190 Portman Road have a pool?
No, 3190 Portman Road does not have a pool.
Does 3190 Portman Road have accessible units?
No, 3190 Portman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3190 Portman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3190 Portman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3190 Portman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3190 Portman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

