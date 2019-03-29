Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bexley, OH
/
886 College Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:23 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
886 College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
886 College Avenue, Bexley, OH 43209
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely well maintained rental unit with huge bedrooms, cozy living room and nice functional kitchen. Very close to Capital University and all the vibrancy of downtown Bexley.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 886 College Avenue have any available units?
886 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexley, OH
.
What amenities does 886 College Avenue have?
Some of 886 College Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 886 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
886 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 886 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexley
.
Does 886 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 886 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 886 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 886 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 886 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 886 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 886 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 886 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 886 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 886 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 886 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
