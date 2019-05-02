Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
677 College Avenue
·
Location
677 College Avenue, Bexley, OH 43209
Sheridan Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
677 College Avenue Available 08/19/19 -
(RLNE4667700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 677 College Avenue have any available units?
677 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexley, OH
.
Is 677 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
677 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 677 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexley
.
Does 677 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 677 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 677 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 677 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 677 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 677 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 677 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 677 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 677 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
