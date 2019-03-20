All apartments in Bexley
Find more places like 2928 Maryland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexley, OH
/
2928 Maryland Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM

2928 Maryland Avenue

2928 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2928 Maryland Avenue, Bexley, OH 43209
Broadleigh

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
2928 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexley, OH.
Is 2928 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2928 Maryland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2928 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2928 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2928 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2928 Maryland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Maryland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHBlacklick Estates, OHGroveport, OHUpper Arlington, OHLincoln Village, OHSunbury, OHJohnstown, OHLondon, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital UniversityCentral Ohio Technical College
Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican University