Berea, OH
Riverview Club Apartments
Last updated June 30 2020 at 9:15 AM

Riverview Club Apartments

210 Mulberry St · (440) 306-3651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH 44017

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverview Club Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
guest parking
key fob access
Riverview Club is located right in the heart of Berea. Southwest Hospital, Baldwin Wallace, I-71, and endless shopping opportunities are right around the corner!!Enjoy our apartment community and all we have to offer. There are 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans, coin-operated laundry rooms, and ample parking in our private parking lot. Large kitchens with appliances included - some with dishwashers.We have emergency maintenance, regular maintenance, and site staff ready to assist you. Come see why Riverview Club is one of the best apartment communities in the area!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: One parking space with suite/visitor parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverview Club Apartments have any available units?
Riverview Club Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berea, OH.
What amenities does Riverview Club Apartments have?
Some of Riverview Club Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverview Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverview Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverview Club Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Riverview Club Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berea.
Does Riverview Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverview Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverview Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverview Club Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverview Club Apartments have a pool?
No, Riverview Club Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Riverview Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Riverview Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Riverview Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverview Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverview Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverview Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
