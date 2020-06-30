Riverview Club Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance on-site laundry guest parking key fob access

Riverview Club is located right in the heart of Berea. Southwest Hospital, Baldwin Wallace, I-71, and endless shopping opportunities are right around the corner!!Enjoy our apartment community and all we have to offer. There are 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans, coin-operated laundry rooms, and ample parking in our private parking lot. Large kitchens with appliances included - some with dishwashers.We have emergency maintenance, regular maintenance, and site staff ready to assist you. Come see why Riverview Club is one of the best apartment communities in the area!