Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:26 AM

160 Parkwood Drive

160 Parkwood Drive · (216) 600-0129
Location

160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH 44017
Westbridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,560

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1409 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home at he heart of Berea, close to all the shopping areas as well as the freeway and the airport! The updated home features a newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets and sparkling counter tops. New paint, flooring and fixtures line the entire home from top to bottom. Additional features are the fenced in backyard perfect for pets and the attached car garage for parking.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/160ParkwoodViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,560, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,560, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Parkwood Drive have any available units?
160 Parkwood Drive has a unit available for $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Parkwood Drive have?
Some of 160 Parkwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Parkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 Parkwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Parkwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Parkwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 160 Parkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 160 Parkwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 160 Parkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Parkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Parkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 160 Parkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 160 Parkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 Parkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Parkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Parkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Parkwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Parkwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
