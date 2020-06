Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath available in Belpre, Ohio - Property Id: 295552



2 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse apartments located at Lockwood Street Belpre OH 45714. Rent is $695 plus Electric and Water. Security Deposit $695. Washer and Dryer Hookups. Small pet accepted with a monthly $35 fee per pet. Central Air.

Wyatt-Lockwood Apartments are located on the hill above the Kroger-McDonalds plaza in Belpre. Just go up Lee Street and take a left at the top of the hill onto Lockwood Street. This will dead-end at the townhouses!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295552

Property Id 295552



(RLNE5838116)