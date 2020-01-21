46855 Red Fox Lane

Amenities
Details
Apt. 34 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.00 for a 1 year lease. No pets and no smokers.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.0
Rent: $1,800.00
Square Feet: 1150
Available: NOW!
All Utilities Included:
Ample Off Street Parking
Balcony
Bath Towels & Linens
Central Air Conditioning
Close to Wheeling Downs Casino
Coffee Pot & Toaster
Cookware & Flatware
Credit & Criminal Check Required
Dinnerware, Pots & Pans
Flat Screen TV
Full Service
Furnished
Garbage Removal Included
High-Speed Internet & Wifi
Just Minutes from Ohio Valley Mall
Large Eat In Kitchen
Laundry Hook Up
Less than 1 mile to I-70
Microwave
Non Smoking Building
Off Street Parking
On Site Storage
Patio/Porch
No Pets Permitted
Plenty of Closet Space
Private Balcony
Queen Beds & Linens
Quiet, Country Setting
Range
Refreigerator
Renovated
Security Deposit Required
St. Clairsville School District
Vacuum Cleaner & Broom
Washer & Dryer in Unit
