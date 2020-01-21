46855 Red Fox Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Details

Apt. 34 this fully furnished, all inclusive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is available now. Washer and dryer. 1 year lease preferred but can be leased for shorter term at higher rent. This apartment can be rented unfurnished at $1,100.00 for a 1 year lease. No pets and no smokers.

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.0

Rent: $1,800.00

Square Feet: 1150

Available: NOW!

All Utilities Included:

Ample Off Street Parking

Balcony

Bath Towels & Linens

Central Air Conditioning

Close to Wheeling Downs Casino

Coffee Pot & Toaster

Cookware & Flatware

Credit & Criminal Check Required

Dinnerware, Pots & Pans

Flat Screen TV

Full Service

Furnished

Garbage Removal Included

High-Speed Internet & Wifi

Just Minutes from Ohio Valley Mall

Large Eat In Kitchen

Laundry Hook Up

Less than 1 mile to I-70

Microwave

Non Smoking Building

Off Street Parking

On Site Storage

Patio/Porch

No Pets Permitted

Plenty of Closet Space

Private Balcony

Queen Beds & Linens

Quiet, Country Setting

Range

Refreigerator

Renovated

Security Deposit Required

St. Clairsville School District

Vacuum Cleaner & Broom

Washer & Dryer in Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.