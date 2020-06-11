All apartments in Belmont County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:41 PM

46851 Red Fox Lane

46851 Red Fox Ln · (888) 659-9596 ext. 988060
Location

46851 Red Fox Ln, Belmont County, OH 43950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
new construction
Available NOW! By Goodman Apatments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville. This is an all inclusive, fully furnished, HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE, ground floor apartment. Included is washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central air. Sorry, pets are not permitted and this is a non smoking apartment. For more information call Beth at 740-695-3131 x202.

This unit can be rented for $1,100 unfurnished and with all utilities in the tenant's name!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46851 Red Fox Lane have any available units?
46851 Red Fox Lane has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46851 Red Fox Lane have?
Some of 46851 Red Fox Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46851 Red Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
46851 Red Fox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46851 Red Fox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 46851 Red Fox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont County.
Does 46851 Red Fox Lane offer parking?
No, 46851 Red Fox Lane does not offer parking.
Does 46851 Red Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46851 Red Fox Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46851 Red Fox Lane have a pool?
No, 46851 Red Fox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 46851 Red Fox Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 46851 Red Fox Lane has accessible units.
Does 46851 Red Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46851 Red Fox Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 46851 Red Fox Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46851 Red Fox Lane has units with air conditioning.
