46851 Red Fox Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher new construction air conditioning accessible

Available NOW! By Goodman Apatments in the Richland Commons Community is this NEW Construction apartment has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Quiet and scenic located on National Road (RT 40) in St. Clairsville. This is an all inclusive, fully furnished, HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE, ground floor apartment. Included is washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central air. Sorry, pets are not permitted and this is a non smoking apartment. For more information call Beth at 740-695-3131 x202.



This unit can be rented for $1,100 unfurnished and with all utilities in the tenant's name!



