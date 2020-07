Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym game room playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access accessible garage parking on-site laundry

Located on a 32-acre natural wetland, The Preserve at Beckett Ridge in West Chester, OH presents a stunning and serene living environment conveniently located to fine dining, shopping, and recreation. Choose from a variety of open-concept apartment homes or townhomes that feature fully equipped kitchens and spacious walk-in closets that provide plenty of storage. Take a dip in our pool, get in a heart-pumping workout in our fitness center, or enjoy the surroundings in our park-like setting. Our community is pet-friendly and we welcome you and your furry family member. Contact us today to learn more!