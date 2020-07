Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

You'll love living at The Landings at Beckett Ridge where you'll be in the heart of West Chester Township. We're just minutes from I-75, so you'll be close to great restaurants and shops, including Jungle Jim's, Troy's Cafe and Trinity Pub to name a few. You'll also be within a 20 minute drive of almost any store, restaurant or place of entertainment you could imagine. We are proud to say we are in the esteemed Lakota Local School District.