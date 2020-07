Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance package receiving bbq/grill cc payments online portal

Welcome to The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments.THE PERFECT BEAVERCREEK ADDRESS. The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments offers you a serene Beavercreek location, yet places you in the heart of convenience. Easy access to State Route 35, 675, WPAFB, WSU and a wide variety of shopping and dining makes everything you need close to home.Sunday by appointment only. Welcome to The Village on Beaver Creek Apartments!