1641 Maple Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful newly renovated home



This Beavercreek home is immaculately maintained and updated. A Living room with fireplace is open to the dining room. Full finished lower level doubles the size of this home, features an open floor plan and has a separate laundry area and it's own bath with custom tile. The lush backyard is fully fenced, most of it privacy fenced. It also features a patio for grilling and fire pit for entertaining! This is a 1/2 acre corner lot! Update include: 2012 - new roof, windows, doors, gutters, siding and garage door. 2015- new furnace, air conditioner, sump pumps (2), electrical updated to 200 amps, bathroom and laundry room. 2014 waterproofing basement, and french drain with a transferable life time warranty. 2016- complete kitchen remodel with self closing cabinets and drawers, new whirlpool dishwasher and microwave, new garbage disposal, bathroom remodel, upstairs carpet, whole house freshly painted. Each pet is an additional $25.00 per month per pet, upon approval addition to sec deposit

