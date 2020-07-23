All apartments in Beavercreek
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1641 Maple Lane

1641 Maple Lane · (937) 212-4604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1641 Maple Lane, Beavercreek, OH 45432

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1395 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful newly renovated home - Property Id: 5109

This Beavercreek home is immaculately maintained and updated. A Living room with fireplace is open to the dining room. Full finished lower level doubles the size of this home, features an open floor plan and has a separate laundry area and it's own bath with custom tile. The lush backyard is fully fenced, most of it privacy fenced. It also features a patio for grilling and fire pit for entertaining! This is a 1/2 acre corner lot! Update include: 2012 - new roof, windows, doors, gutters, siding and garage door. 2015- new furnace, air conditioner, sump pumps (2), electrical updated to 200 amps, bathroom and laundry room. 2014 waterproofing basement, and french drain with a transferable life time warranty. 2016- complete kitchen remodel with self closing cabinets and drawers, new whirlpool dishwasher and microwave, new garbage disposal, bathroom remodel, upstairs carpet, whole house freshly painted. Each pet is an additional $25.00 per month per pet, upon approval addition to sec deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1641-maple-lane-beavercreek-oh/5109
Property Id 5109

(RLNE5951719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Maple Lane have any available units?
1641 Maple Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1641 Maple Lane have?
Some of 1641 Maple Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Maple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Maple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Maple Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Maple Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Maple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Maple Lane offers parking.
Does 1641 Maple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Maple Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Maple Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Maple Lane has a pool.
Does 1641 Maple Lane have accessible units?
No, 1641 Maple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Maple Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Maple Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Maple Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1641 Maple Lane has units with air conditioning.
