9 Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH with move-in specials
1 of 38
1 of 41
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 31
Like to start your morning right? So does Samuel Glazer, the co-founder of Mr. Coffee, and a resident of Beachwood.
Beachwood can trace its roots all the way back to the Western Reserve, which established Ohio as a state in 1803 and allowed for the formation of counties within the state. It wasn't until 1915, however, that Beachwood was officially incorporated as a village after seceding from the larger Warrensville Township. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Beachwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Beachwood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.