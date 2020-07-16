22700 Canterbury Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage guest suite

One year term available. Pets to be determined. Elegant! This completely renovated Mid Century home, with 4 spacious bdrms and 4 full and 2 half baths, sits on the only Cul-de-Sac street in Shaker Heights! Exquisite views of the 13th hole of Canterbury Golf Club (private) from the rear of the house. Lovely open foyer leads to first flr LR w/Bay Window and crown moldings and gleaming hdwd w/ private bath which could be Master or Guest suite. Fantastic Fam. Rm with wall of windows overlooking spectacular setting, 2015 Custom Silk draperies and window treatments, crown moldings, fireplace with marble surround, built-ins and hardwood floors. Fabulous, "Chef's" open Kit with sliding French doors to deck, Maple flooring, white raised panel cabinetry, beautiful Granite counters, planning desk area, tile backsplash, Center island with Wolf 5 burner gas stove with retractable range hood; Oversized stainless Kitchen-aid Ref; blt in oven and micr. Tremendous counter and prep space, reverse osmosis system, newer faucets and fixtures, BKFST area. Handsome Lib. with built ins, gas f/p (1 of 3), and wet bar. Solarium with sliding French doors to deck! Stunning MBR suite with 2 huge walk ins, 4 other closets, dressing area, Hdwd. flrs, oversized tub and large walk in shower with seamless doors. Dual vanities, solid surface counters. 2 NEW (Fall '16) quality baths on 2nd flr with marble flooring and quartz vanities!! Circ Driveway, finished LL w/Club room, 1/2 bath. Also for sale.