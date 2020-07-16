All apartments in Beachwood
22700 Canterbury Ln
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

22700 Canterbury Ln

22700 Canterbury Lane · (216) 338-3233
Location

22700 Canterbury Lane, Beachwood, OH 44122
Mercer

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4507 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
One year term available. Pets to be determined. Elegant! This completely renovated Mid Century home, with 4 spacious bdrms and 4 full and 2 half baths, sits on the only Cul-de-Sac street in Shaker Heights! Exquisite views of the 13th hole of Canterbury Golf Club (private) from the rear of the house. Lovely open foyer leads to first flr LR w/Bay Window and crown moldings and gleaming hdwd w/ private bath which could be Master or Guest suite. Fantastic Fam. Rm with wall of windows overlooking spectacular setting, 2015 Custom Silk draperies and window treatments, crown moldings, fireplace with marble surround, built-ins and hardwood floors. Fabulous, "Chef's" open Kit with sliding French doors to deck, Maple flooring, white raised panel cabinetry, beautiful Granite counters, planning desk area, tile backsplash, Center island with Wolf 5 burner gas stove with retractable range hood; Oversized stainless Kitchen-aid Ref; blt in oven and micr. Tremendous counter and prep space, reverse osmosis system, newer faucets and fixtures, BKFST area. Handsome Lib. with built ins, gas f/p (1 of 3), and wet bar. Solarium with sliding French doors to deck! Stunning MBR suite with 2 huge walk ins, 4 other closets, dressing area, Hdwd. flrs, oversized tub and large walk in shower with seamless doors. Dual vanities, solid surface counters. 2 NEW (Fall '16) quality baths on 2nd flr with marble flooring and quartz vanities!! Circ Driveway, finished LL w/Club room, 1/2 bath. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22700 Canterbury Ln have any available units?
22700 Canterbury Ln has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22700 Canterbury Ln have?
Some of 22700 Canterbury Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22700 Canterbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22700 Canterbury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22700 Canterbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 22700 Canterbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 22700 Canterbury Ln offer parking?
Yes, 22700 Canterbury Ln offers parking.
Does 22700 Canterbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22700 Canterbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22700 Canterbury Ln have a pool?
No, 22700 Canterbury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 22700 Canterbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 22700 Canterbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22700 Canterbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22700 Canterbury Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 22700 Canterbury Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 22700 Canterbury Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
