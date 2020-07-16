Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM
730 batavia williamsburg pike
730 Old State Route 32
·
(386) 846-9665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
730 Old State Route 32, Batavia, OH 45103
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $850 · Avail. now
$850
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Batavia East Condos - Property Id: 303008
Batavia Ohio condos with forestry view balcony and large 2 bedroom ,and 1.5 bath with washer dryer hook up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303008
Property Id 303008
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5868889)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 730 batavia williamsburg pike have any available units?
730 batavia williamsburg pike has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 batavia williamsburg pike have?
Some of 730 batavia williamsburg pike's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 730 batavia williamsburg pike currently offering any rent specials?
730 batavia williamsburg pike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 batavia williamsburg pike pet-friendly?
No, 730 batavia williamsburg pike is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Batavia
.
Does 730 batavia williamsburg pike offer parking?
No, 730 batavia williamsburg pike does not offer parking.
Does 730 batavia williamsburg pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 batavia williamsburg pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 batavia williamsburg pike have a pool?
No, 730 batavia williamsburg pike does not have a pool.
Does 730 batavia williamsburg pike have accessible units?
No, 730 batavia williamsburg pike does not have accessible units.
Does 730 batavia williamsburg pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 batavia williamsburg pike has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 batavia williamsburg pike have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 batavia williamsburg pike does not have units with air conditioning.
