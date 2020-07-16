All apartments in Batavia
730 batavia williamsburg pike

730 Old State Route 32 · (386) 846-9665
Location

730 Old State Route 32, Batavia, OH 45103

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $850 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Batavia East Condos - Property Id: 303008

Batavia Ohio condos with forestry view balcony and large 2 bedroom ,and 1.5 bath with washer dryer hook up.
Property Id 303008

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

