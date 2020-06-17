Freshly updated throughout is this 2 bedroom - 1 full bath - ranch unit on first floor (zero steps) Quiet location near dead end street - in house laundry - All kitchen appliances included - covered rear porch - on site secure garage 1 car garage parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5026 Winthrop Dr have any available units?
5026 Winthrop Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austintown, OH.
What amenities does 5026 Winthrop Dr have?
Some of 5026 Winthrop Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Winthrop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Winthrop Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.