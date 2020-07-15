All apartments in Austintown
4622 Pinegrove Ave.

4622 Pinegrove Avenue · (330) 718-7725
Location

4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515
Trophy Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4622 Pinegrove Ave. · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen. The basement is partially finished with a full bathroom and laundry hook ups. Off of the attached garage there is an enclosed patio over-looking the large backyard. If you are interested in setting up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive the application a leasing agent will reach out to set up a showing. Thank you.

(RLNE4966608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. have any available units?
4622 Pinegrove Ave. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. have?
Some of 4622 Pinegrove Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 Pinegrove Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4622 Pinegrove Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 Pinegrove Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 Pinegrove Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4622 Pinegrove Ave. offers parking.
Does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 Pinegrove Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. have a pool?
No, 4622 Pinegrove Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4622 Pinegrove Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 Pinegrove Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 Pinegrove Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 Pinegrove Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
