All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 40 E State St - Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, OH
/
40 E State St - Unit A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

40 E State St - Unit A

40 E State St · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

40 E State St, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms

This awesome two-story apartment features hardwood flooring, a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher, and a washer/dryer. Off-street parking is available at a discounted rate of $70/month for tenants. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
This property is located in the heart of Athens on the corner of East State Street & College Street! Just a block from uptown, you could rent the entire property with 10 people or check out both units we have for 5 people!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E State St - Unit A have any available units?
40 E State St - Unit A has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 E State St - Unit A have?
Some of 40 E State St - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 E State St - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
40 E State St - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E State St - Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 40 E State St - Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 40 E State St - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 40 E State St - Unit A does offer parking.
Does 40 E State St - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 E State St - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E State St - Unit A have a pool?
No, 40 E State St - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 40 E State St - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 40 E State St - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 40 E State St - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 E State St - Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 E State St - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 E State St - Unit A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 40 E State St - Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Athens Apartments with BalconyAthens Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, OHZanesville, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Marietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity