40 E State St - Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms



This awesome two-story apartment features hardwood flooring, a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher, and a washer/dryer. Off-street parking is available at a discounted rate of $70/month for tenants. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

This property is located in the heart of Athens on the corner of East State Street & College Street! Just a block from uptown, you could rent the entire property with 10 people or check out both units we have for 5 people!