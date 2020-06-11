All apartments in Athens
300 W State St - Unit G2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

300 W State St - Unit G2

300 West State Street · (740) 594-2026
Location

300 West State Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms
Our two bedroom units at Westview are perfect for a couple friends, graduate students, or young professionals! Located in a secluded surrounding near Miller's Chicken, the bike path, and the West side dog park, these units have some great features. Enjoy a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the spacious living room, dishwasher, plenty of extra storage space (including an outdoor personal storage unit), bar area at the kitchen, on-site laundry facility, and free off-street parking. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W State St - Unit G2 have any available units?
300 W State St - Unit G2 has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 W State St - Unit G2 have?
Some of 300 W State St - Unit G2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W State St - Unit G2 currently offering any rent specials?
300 W State St - Unit G2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W State St - Unit G2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W State St - Unit G2 is pet friendly.
Does 300 W State St - Unit G2 offer parking?
Yes, 300 W State St - Unit G2 does offer parking.
Does 300 W State St - Unit G2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 W State St - Unit G2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W State St - Unit G2 have a pool?
No, 300 W State St - Unit G2 does not have a pool.
Does 300 W State St - Unit G2 have accessible units?
No, 300 W State St - Unit G2 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W State St - Unit G2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W State St - Unit G2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 W State St - Unit G2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 W State St - Unit G2 does not have units with air conditioning.
