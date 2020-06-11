300 W State St - Unit G2

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms

Our two bedroom units at Westview are perfect for a couple friends, graduate students, or young professionals! Located in a secluded surrounding near Miller's Chicken, the bike path, and the West side dog park, these units have some great features. Enjoy a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the spacious living room, dishwasher, plenty of extra storage space (including an outdoor personal storage unit), bar area at the kitchen, on-site laundry facility, and free off-street parking. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.