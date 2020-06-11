3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L

Amenities

Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments at Andover Court are perfect for a couple, grad students, or professionals! Conveniently located right off US-32, these apartments feel as though they are located in a secluded surrounding. You can enjoy central air/heat, a private patio, spacious living room with built-in storage, free off-street parking, on-site laundry facility, and extra storage space above the kitchen. Please contact us with additional details regarding rent.