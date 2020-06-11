All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, OH
/
3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L

3 Cardinal Ln · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3 Cardinal Ln, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom

Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments at Andover Court are perfect for a couple, grad students, or professionals! Conveniently located right off US-32, these apartments feel as though they are located in a secluded surrounding. You can enjoy central air/heat, a private patio, spacious living room with built-in storage, free off-street parking, on-site laundry facility, and extra storage space above the kitchen. Please contact us with additional details regarding rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L have any available units?
3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L has a unit available for $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L have?
Some of 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L currently offering any rent specials?
3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L pet-friendly?
No, 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L offer parking?
Yes, 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L does offer parking.
Does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L have a pool?
No, 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L does not have a pool.
Does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L have accessible units?
No, 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Athens Apartments with BalconyAthens Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, OHZanesville, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Marietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity