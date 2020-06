Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms



This Westside house features a newly renovated kitchen with a built-in microwave. It also includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, free off-street parking, a covered front porch, and a private, fenced-in backyard. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

Located on the West side of town by Miller's Chicken, this two-story home is perfect Ohio University students or a small family.