Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

127 W State St

127 West State Street · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 West State Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$500

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms

One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus. This house is very energy-efficient with double-pane windows. Enjoy a huge wrap-around front porch, free off-street parking, a huge kitchen with 2 refrigerators, dishwasher, plenty of storage space, central air and heat, washer/dryer, and huge bedrooms with ample closet space. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 W State St have any available units?
127 W State St has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 W State St have?
Some of 127 W State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 W State St currently offering any rent specials?
127 W State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 W State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 W State St is pet friendly.
Does 127 W State St offer parking?
Yes, 127 W State St does offer parking.
Does 127 W State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 W State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 W State St have a pool?
No, 127 W State St does not have a pool.
Does 127 W State St have accessible units?
No, 127 W State St does not have accessible units.
Does 127 W State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 W State St has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 W State St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 W State St has units with air conditioning.
