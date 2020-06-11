127 W State St

Amenities

One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus. This house is very energy-efficient with double-pane windows. Enjoy a huge wrap-around front porch, free off-street parking, a huge kitchen with 2 refrigerators, dishwasher, plenty of storage space, central air and heat, washer/dryer, and huge bedrooms with ample closet space. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.